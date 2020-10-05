Franciscan Health CEO: New $200M hospital part of regional strategy

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health broke ground on a $200 million hospital that a system CEO said puts a greater focus on regional medical centers, according to Inside Indiana Business.

Franciscan Health broke ground on the new hospital in Crown Point, Ind., Sept. 24. The hospital will replace the aging Franciscan Health Crown Point when it opens in late 2023.

In an interview with Inside Indiana Business, Franciscan Health Crown Point CEO Daniel McCormick, MD, said the new hospital is "a big step up for performance both of the hospital and to the community. The expectations will be and should be that we will be able to provide services if you come to the facility. Right now, I think that that's sometimes a challenge in our market and we see a lot of patients having to be moved around either northwest Indiana or into Chicago or down to Indianapolis. We hope to be able to minimize that."

While many hospital services are moving to the outpatient setting, Dr. McCormick said the Crown Point hospital will make higher-acuity services for stroke, heart attacks and trauma more locally accessible.

