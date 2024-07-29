What 1 CEO calls the 'least used leadership tool' in healthcare

Peter Banko, president and CEO of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health, has had a passion for caring for people since his first job as a patient transporter at New Brunswick, N.J.-based St. Peter's University Hospital at 18 years old.

Mr. Banko recently took over as CEO of Baystate Health in June and succeeded Mark Keroack, MD. As Dr. Keroack shared with Becker's in early March, Mr. Banko is not only passionate about patient care, but also about ensuring the healthcare workforce is well staffed and heard.

Becker's connected with Mr. Banko to learn more about what being a leader means to him and why clarification is key in retaining employees.

Editor's note: This is a regular series of conversations with CEOs of the nation's health systems. Responses were lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: What was your first job? How old were you? Biggest thing you learned?

Peter Banko: After volunteering for a year at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., my first job at 18 was a patient transporter the summer after my senior year in high school.

My daily miles through the 400-bed major teaching hospital took me through every department with interactions with the diversity of patients, families and caregiver roles.

The biggest learnings early on in my career were the power of ideas, keeping my ear close to customers and that being a leader means taking care of all people.

Q: What's an unpopular (or uncommon) leadership or healthcare opinion you have?

PB: Our industry has trouble letting people go for performance, behavior or anything else for that matter. I call it the least-used leadership tool in healthcare and business.

For the full year of 2023, Gallup found that only 33% of employees were engaged and half were actively disengaged.

The No. 1 reason people leave their jobs or "quietly quit" is that they don’t like their boss and/or team. Brené Brown wrote in Dare to Lead, "Clear is kind. Unclear is unkind." We should be absolutely clear about execution, results and accountability.

Q: What is one of your lesser-known talents or leadership superpowers?

PB: [One of my lesser-known talents is … ] drawing an idea down into increasingly material expression … from pattern (50,000 feet) to form (50 feet). [I am also accomplished at…] sensing pace, directing attention, summoning forces, and intentionally directing to what matters most. In doing this, I ensure that the final product retains all of the subtle qualities of the original idea, essentially retaining all of the magic.

Q: If you could impart one message to other health system CEOs, what would it be?

PB: Enable physician and clinician perspectives! We have created far too many financially driven health systems. If we weren’t there already, the global pandemic forced us in that direction.

Ensure that the incredible people providing care have clear domains of decision-making, both adequate and independent, within their areas of expertise and spheres of influence.

Leverage their insights to foster clinical, operational and growth breakthroughs. Provide the operational and strategic support to streamline getting things done.