Western Carolina Hospital CEO among Erlanger leadership layoffs

Mark Kimball, CEO of Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Murphy, N.C., is among the 11 leaders laid off by Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System June 12 to help offset financial damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Clay County Progress.

Erlanger spokesperson Blaine Kelley told Becker's Hospital Review the health system does not comment on personnel matters.

She sent a news release announcing that Stephanie Boynton, CEO of Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital and Sequatchie Valley in Pikeville, Tenn., will take on the additional role of CEO of Western Carolina Hospital.

Ms. Boynton was interim CEO of Western Carolina Hospital before Mr. Kimball was hired and after Erlanger's acquisition of Murphy (N.C.) Medical Center in 2018. She is a 19-year veteran of Erlanger.

"We will continue to recruit new physicians to this area and work closely with employees and the current medical staff to provide much-needed services to this community," Ms. Boynton said in a news release.

"As with our healthcare facilities in Bledsoe and Sequatchie Counties, it is important to those living in this area that they can be treated within their community, remaining close to their homes, families, friends and support groups," she added.

Erlanger said Matt Thomas will remain CFO and Teresa Bowleg, RN, will remain chief nursing officer of Western Carolina Hospital.

