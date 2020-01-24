Trump walks back entitlement program cut remarks

President Donald Trump told Americans he would not cut Social Security benefits a day after telling a CNBC reporter he was open to it, The Hill reports.

"Democrats are going to destroy your Social Security. I have totally left it alone, as promised, and will save it!" he tweeted on Jan. 23. On Jan. 22, he told CNBC's Joe Kernen he would consider cutting back entitlement programs "at some point" likely "toward the end of this year."

Meanwhile, Democrats are using the comments from the CNBC interview in an ad blitz against House Republicans, according to another report from The Hill. The ads are captioned: "Trump's turning his back on seniors. Will Washington Republicans follow his lead?"

