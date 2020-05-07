Trump administration will press Supreme Court to overturn ACA

President Donald Trump said May 6 his administration will continue asking the Supreme Court to overturn the ACA in its entirety, despite advice he received from Attorney General William Barr, according to Politico.

This fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments that the entire ACA should be invalidated. The Trump administration has supported this stance. In a May 4 meeting, Mr. Barr urged the Trump administration to pull back from this argument and modify it to preserve some parts of the law, especially during a pandemic when millions of Americans could see their healthcare disrupted if the law is struck down.

The Trump administration had until May 6 to change its position in the case, which is brought by Republican-led states. President Trump told reporters his administration will maintain its stance that the entire law should be invalidated.



The Supreme Court isn't expected to make a decision on the lawsuit before the Nov. 3 election. The lawsuit argues that when Congress eliminated the tax penalty for not having health insurance, the law was effectively invalidated. Democratic state attorneys and other leaders filed their counter arguments May 6 to defend the law in court.

