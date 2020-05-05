Senior leader to leave FEMA amid pandemic

Josh Dozor, a senior leader at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, plans to leave his position in the coming weeks for personal reasons, current and former employees told The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Dozor is deputy assistant administrator for FEMA's response group. He "helps lead an organization that provides the core, coordinated federal operational response capabilities needed to save and sustain lives, minimize suffering and protect property in a timely and effective manner," according to FEMA's website. He also has served as chief of the national response coordination team in FEMA's National Response Coordination Center in Washington, D.C.

A FEMA spokesperson told the Journal Mr. Dozor is leaving the agency "to pursue an opportunity in the private sector" after serving "in a variety of leadership positions and successfully managing numerous disaster operations."

Mr. Dozor, who was appointed to his current position in June 2018, is leaving FEMA amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the agency's response to it.

It is unclear who will replace Mr. Dozor at FEMA, which is understaffed, according to the Journal.

The newspaper could not immediately reach Mr. Dozor for comment.

