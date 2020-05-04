Pence says he should have worn mask during Mayo Clinic visit

Vice President Mike Pence said May 3 that he should have worn a face mask during his recent visit to Mayo Clinic's campus in Rochester, Minn., according to NPR.

The comment came during a Fox News town hall alongside President Donald Trump. During the town hall, Mr. Pence reiterated that he is tested often for the virus and does not have it, according to NPR.

"I didn't think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic," the vice president added.

Mr. Pence visited Mayo April 28 and learned about the institution's COVID-19 research and testing efforts. [Since] "I don't have the coronavirus, I thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible healthcare personnel, and look them in the eye and say thank you," Mr. Pence told news outlets last week, noting that federal guidelines say masks mostly prevent people who have the virus from spreading it.

Read the full NPR report here.

