The 1 word AdventHealth's chief strategy officer is tempted to tune out

Innovation does not have to be a sweeping change implemented all at once — it can be achieved through smaller, intentional steps, David Banks wrote in a Feb. 19 LinkedIn post.

Mr. Banks serves as chief strategy officer, group president and CEO for primary health and multistate divisions for Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

"Lately, when I hear the word 'innovation,' I’m tempted to tune out," he wrote. "I don't think I'm the only one."

Change is more likely to last when it feels attainable, Mr. Banks said, outlining three strategies to support this approach:

1. Clarify the intention. Ensure the team understands the problem and why the change is happening.

2. Build space to test — and fail. This allows continuous progress while the concept is fine-tuned and proven.

3. Celebrate the small wins. Recognizing results along the way fosters natural buy-in, Mr. Banks said.