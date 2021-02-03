Sanctioned California hospital reveals new COVID-19 vaccine screening rules

A California hospital prohibited from receiving additional COVID-19 vaccines from county officials has revealed new screening measures to ensure compliance with shot protocol, San Jose Spotlight reported.

In January, Santa Clara County barred Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose from receiving COVID-19 vaccines beyond the second doses needed to complete vaccination of people who already received a first vaccine dose, after the hospital broke protocol by offering teachers and staff of a local school district shots ahead of higher-priority groups. California's current vaccination phase covers healthcare workers and long-term facility residents, but not educators.

Now the hospital has submitted a plan to county health officials on how it will follow state and county direction on vaccine eligibility, which the county requires before sending more vaccines to Good Samaritan, according to San Jose Spotlight.

The two-page plan, submitted Jan. 28, reportedly states that the hospital's chief medical officer and an associate nursing officer will be responsible for its vaccine clinic, and that Good Samaritan canceled vaccination appointments for anyone not covered under the county's current vaccine distribution plan.

Good Samaritan, owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, said the hospital will screen more for patients who are eligible for inoculation; require patients to prove their eligibility via photo ID and occupation; and follow a contingency plan so that vaccines aren't wasted.

