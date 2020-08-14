Philadelphia hospital CEO's new COVID-19 podcast series highlights physicians, researchers

Madeline Bell, president and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, has released a COVID-19 podcast series highlighting the work of physicians and researchers during the pandemic.

The five-episode series, "Where We Are Now," is part of Ms. Bell's podcast Breaking Through with Madeline Bell.

In the series, Ms. Bell speaks with five of the hospital's physicians and researchers:

Susan Coffin, MD, attending physician for the division of infectious diseases

David Rubin, MD, attending physician, director of PolicyLab and director of population health innovation

Rebecca Harris, MD, director of the infectious disease diagnostics laboratory

Audrey Odom John, MD, PhD, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases

Edward Behrens, MD, chief of the division of rheumatology and the Joseph Lee Hollander chair in pediatric rheumatology

The hospital said the podcast episodes focus on a modeling tool that forecasts COVID-19 spread and a COVID-19 test developed in its labs, among other topics.

Read more about the podcast here.

More articles on leadership and management:

'We can either thrive or survive': 5 Scripps Health executives on their new roles, priorities and COVID-19

How Forbes' best employers in healthcare are improving their workplaces for women

How 5 hospital CEOs revitalize themselves

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.