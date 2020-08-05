OSU Wexner's diversity chief named president of National Medical Association

The National Medical Association named Leon McDougle, MD, as its 121st president.

Dr. McDougle is the associate dean for diversity and inclusion and the chief diversity officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. As president of NMA, he will help lead the organization that represents more than 50,000 African American physicians.

Dr. McDougle said he ran for the leadership role after realizing the NMA has a more important role than ever to advocate on behalf of African American patients and physicians.

"The national climate and the need for continued advocacy for African American physicians and the communities that we serve were motivating factors in choosing to seek the position," he said.



