OSU Wexner has finalists for CEO, CFO

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is closer to naming a new CEO and CFO, according to Columbus Business First.

The OSU trustees extended the appointment of the hospital's interim co-leaders through the end of August on May 19 as the executive search team finishes its review. The team said it is down to finalists for the CEO and CFO role, according to the report.

The search for a new CEO began last year when Harold Paz, MD, stepped down from his leadership post to take a new role as executive vice president of Stony Brook (N.Y.) University. His resignation was effective Oct. 3.

OSU Wexner CFO Mark Larmore, who joined the hospital in 2015, had previously planned to retire at the end of 2021, but he pushed the date back at the university's request, according to the report.

The OSU trustees are slated to meet next in mid-August. They will vote to extend interim leadership or vote on new appointments at that meeting, according to the report.