NYU hospital fires employee over racist behavior

A nurse at NYU Winthrop Hospital who engaged in racist behavior is no longer employed by the Mineola, N.Y.-based facility, reports News 12 Long Island.

The woman was involved in an incident in West Babylon, N.Y. The TV station obtained a photo of the employee making an obscene gesture at a woman and her real estate agent, both of whom are Black. A witness said the hospital employee also was yelling racial slurs.

The hospital confirmed the employee was terminated after an investigation.

"Racist behavior on the part of any of the hospital's employees will not be tolerated whether inside our facilities or in the community," the hospital said in an emailed statement to Becker's. "Such behavior is inconsistent with our values."

