Northwell CEO: Tough months ahead, but 'we will defeat' COVID-19

Michael Dowling, CEO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, told NPR's member station in Boston that while the next couple of months will be challenging for health systems, he is optimistic about defeating COVID-19.

"It may be a rough couple of months, and as I've said many times, it's not what happens here that matters, it's how you respond to it. And healthcare organizations are very adaptable and they're very resilient," he told WBUR in an interview March 16.

Critical to the success of combating COVID-19 will be keeping front-line staff healthy and having adequate supplies, Mr. Dowling said. He is among the healthcare leaders selected by New York state's governor to oversee a council creating a statewide surge capacity plan for hospitals.

"You've got to make sure that your staff that are working on the front lines all the time and demonstrate unbelievable compassion and commitment here, they see their work is valued and that we are going to defeat this issue," he said.

Listen to the full interview here.



