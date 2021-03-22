North Dakota Indian Affairs official to resign for Sanford job

North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis is resigning, effective April 30, to join Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health as head of Native American outreach, Gov. Doug Burgum said March 22.

Mr. Davis has served in his current role since April 2009. He was initially appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven and reappointed by former Gov. Jack Dalrymple and by Mr. Burgum in December 2016.

"I have been blessed to have worked with thousands of amazing, professional, highly skilled people," he wrote in his resignation letter, according to the governor. "This decision does not come easy. Throughout my entire career, my heart directs me to strengthen opportunities for my tribal members across the state. There is still much work to be done."

The governor praised Mr. Davis as a dedicated leader who moved state-tribal relations forward; played a key role in a historic oil tax revenue-sharing compact with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation; and was involved in enhancing child welfare services for Native American children and families.

Before becoming commission executive director, Mr. Davis worked at Bismarck, N.D.-based United Tribes Technical College, in roles including development officer, wellness activities coordinator, facilitator and adjunct instructor.

