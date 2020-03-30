New York cancer center exec fired over social media posts criticizing federal coronavirus response

A top Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center executive who criticized the federal government's COVID-19 pandemic response on social media has been fired over the posts, The Buffalo News reported.

Laura Krolczyk, vice president for external affairs at the Buffalo, N.Y.-based cancer center, was initially placed on administrative leave due to a Facebook exchange between her and Lisa LaTrovato, director of development at Buffalo-based Hauptman Woodward Medical Research Institute. But cancer center spokesperson Annie Deck-Miller confirmed to Becker's that Ms. Krolczyk was fired March 28 after an investigation by human resources into posts that the cancer center considered "inappropriate."

Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson, PhD, "and her team responded with swift and appropriate action. We have always been and continue to be a center serving everyone who needs us. That is core to our mission, our culture and the experience our patients and families can expect every day," said a statement provided to Becker's by Ms. Deck-Miller.

"This behavior is not tolerated at Roswell Park," the statement continued. "If any team members act in a way that does not accord with that commitment, we will take swift and appropriate action, just as we did in this instance."

Hauptman Woodward Medical Research Institute has placed Ms. LaTrovato on leave for her involvement in the social media exchange, the institute told The Buffalo News.

The Facebook exchange — which began after Ms. Krolczyk posted a link to a March 26 article by The Hill about the federal government being wary to pay $1 billion to General Motors and Ventec to produce ventilators — drew attention after Republican operative Michael Caputo posted screen grabs of the conversation on Twitter.

In the exchange, Ms. Krolczyk and Ms. LaTrovato, who previously worked for Democrat elected officials, were critical of President Trump and his supporters. On March 27, President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, directing General Motors to make ventilators.

A statement provided to The Buffalo News March 28 said Hauptman-Woodward "is addressing this regrettable personnel matter directly with the individual involved, who has been placed on administrative leave pending further internal review."

Read the full report here.

More articles on leadership and management:

Oregon health district board fires hospital CEO

Minnesota hospital lays off 7 employees, cuts hours for others

M Health Fairview nurses vote 'no confidence' in hospital COVID-19 response

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.