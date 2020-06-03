Merck CEO urges business leaders to help bridge racial opportunity gap

Merck CEO Kennith Frazier in an interview with CNBC urged business leaders to step up and help bridge a racial opportunity gap that exists in the U.S.

During the interview, Mr. Frazier discussed growing up in the 1960s in inner-city Philadelphia and commuting to a predominantly white school outside the city. Mr. Frazier said the education he received placed his life on a different path.

"What put my life on a different trajectory was that someone intervened to give me an opportunity — to close that opportunity gap." Mr. Frazier said. "That opportunity gap is still there. We're not asking people to give everybody handouts, but we need to acknowledge that there are still huge opportunity gaps that exist in this country."

Mr. Frazier said businesses can help provide some of these opportunities by implementing programs that can help talented low-income kids find internships and job training, for example.

"Businesses need to go beyond just statements," Mr. Frazier added. "What businesses can do is step up to address the continuing results of racial prejudice in this country."



Listen to the full interview here.

