Leaders of the US News Honor Roll hospitals

U.S. News & World Report released its 2021-22 best hospitals rankings July 27. Here are the leaders of the 20 hospitals on this year's honor roll:

1. Gianrico Farrugia, MD, president and CEO, Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

2. Tom Mihaljevic, MD, president and CEO, Cleveland Clinic

3. Johnese Spisso, RN, president, UCLA Health, including UCLA Medical Center, and CEO, UCLA Hospital System (Los Angeles)

4. Redonda Miller, MD, president, Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

5. Peter Slavin, MD, president, Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

6. Thomas M. Priselac, president and CEO, Cedars-Sinai, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

7. Steven Corwin, MD, president and CEO, NewYork-Presbyterian, including NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

8. Robert I. Grossman, MD, CEO of NYU Langone Health, including NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

9. Mark R. Laret, president and CEO, UCSF Health, including UCSF Medical Center, and Sam Hawgood, chancellor of UC San Francisco

10. Dean M. Harrison, president and CEO, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, including Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

11. Marschall Runge, MD, PhD, CEO, Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

12. David Entwistle, president and CEO, Stanford (Calif.) Health Care, including Stanford Hospital

13. Kevin Mahoney, CEO, University of Pennsylvania Health System, including Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

14. Sunil Eappen, MD, interim president of Brigham Health, including Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

15. Richard Gray, MD, CEO, Mayo Clinic in Arizona (Phoenix)

16. Marc Boom, MD, president and CEO, Houston Methodist, including Houston Methodist Hospital

17. John Lynch, MD, president, Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis) (tie)

17. Kenneth Davis, MD, president and CEO, Mount Sinai Health System, including Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) (tie)

19. Omar Lateef, DO, president and CEO, Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

20. Jeffrey Balser, MD, PhD, president and CEO, Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)