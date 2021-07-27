US News' Best Hospitals 2021-22 Honor Roll

U.S. News & World Report released its best hospitals rankings for 2021-22 on July 27, with Mayo Clinic earning the top spot for the sixth consecutive year.

To compile the 32nd annual ranking, U.S. News compared more than 4,750 hospitals nationwide across 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. Data for these rankings come from a period before the pandemic, U.S. News said.

For the 2021-22 list, 175 hospitals were nationally ranked in at least one specialty, and 531 hospitals were ranked among the best regional hospitals in a state or metro area.

U.S. News also published new health equity measures alongside this year's best hospitals list, which did not factor into the rankings.

Here are the top 20 hospitals named to U.S. News' 2020-21 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, including ties:

1. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

4. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

5. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

6. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

7. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

8. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

9. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

11. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

12. Stanford (Calif.) Hospital

13. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

14. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

15. Mayo Clinic (Phoenix)

16. Houston Methodist Hospital

17. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis) (tie)

17. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City) (tie)

19. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

20. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

To view U.S. News' full methodology, click here.