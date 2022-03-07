Lawmakers begin probe on Eric Lander's misconduct

A month after President Joe Biden's top science adviser resigned amid allegations of misconduct, some lawmakers are beginning to investigate what occurred.

Three Republican lawmakers sent a letter March 3 to Alondra Nelson, PhD, the acting director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, asking for detailed information regarding the resignation of Eric Lander, PhD, to be released.

The lawmakers take issue with Dr. Nelson's appointment to the position Dr. Lander left open citing complicity with Dr. Nelson and other senior officials. They also expressed concern over the use of the secured messaging app Signal to communicate with employees. They argue that the issues in the department haven't been remedied by Dr. Lander's resignation.

Instead, they call for reports of workplace misconduct, logs of work-related communications from senior OSTP leaders on Signal or other platforms as well as any communication from staff regarding a hostile work environment to be sent to committee Republicans by March 17.