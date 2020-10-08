In 1st comment on US election, New England Journal of Medicine blasts US response to pandemic

The New England Journal of Medicine published an Oct. 8 editorial criticizing the White House's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time the journal has strayed from its nonpartisan position since publishing its first issue in 1812, reports The Washington Post.

Thirty-four editors signed the article, which said U.S. leaders have "failed at every step" and "taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy."

"Our leaders have largely claimed immunity for their actions. But this election gives us the power to render judgment," the editors wrote. "We should not abet them and enable the deaths of thousands more Americans by allowing them to keep their jobs."

The editorial is only the fifth to be signed by all 34 editors in the journal's history and the first time the journal has commented on a U.S. election, according to The Washington Post.

Read the full editorial here.

