Illinois hospital CEO uncovers potential misappropriation of funds by former executive

New leadership at Rush Oak Park (Ill.) Hospital identified a potential misappropriation of funds by a former executive, according to financial documents released Nov. 29.

Chicago-based Rush University System for Health said in its most recent financial report that "an instance of potential misappropriation of funds by a former executive at ROPH has been identified." The health system is investigating the matter with the assistance of external forensic auditors and counsel, according to the financial report.

Rush didn't disclose the former executive's name or the amount that was potentially misappropriated. The system said the amount at issue is not expected to be material to the financial condition of Rush.

The potential misappropriation was identified by new leadership at the hospital, and an investigation was launched immediately, a Rush spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune.



Dino Rumoro, DO, began serving as CEO of Rush Oak Park Hospital in July 2021. He replaced Bruce Elegant, who retired after leading the hospital for more than 20 years.