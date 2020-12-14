Humana co-founder dies of COVID-19

Lewis "Sonny" Bass, co-founder of Humana and a University of Louisville Athletics Hall of Famer, died Dec. 11 due to COVID-19. He was 99 years old, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Mr. Bass was an entrepreneur, philanthropist and community leader. He co-founded a nursing home company in 1961 that later transitioned into health insurance and changed its name to Humana. He served on Humana's board for several decades, according to WHAS 11.

Mr. Bass played for the University of Louisville Cardinals football team from 1940-41 and also two seasons on the basketball team. He was inducted into the U of L Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994 and donated seed money for the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center built on the university's campus, according to WHAS 11.

"It's hard to measure the impact that Sonny and the Bass family have had on our campus and athletics program over many decades, other than in our hearts," Vince Tyra, U of L vice president and director of athletics, said in a release, according to the Courier Journal. "It's easy to measure the impact on our hearts with the sadness that we feel today. Our gratitude and sympathy go out to the Bass family. Card Nation lost a Hall of Fame supporter today."

