How managers can stay motivated working from home

The pandemic has "carpet-bombed" many of the aspects of work that help managers stay motivated, but there are strategies managers can tap to fight the remote malaise, Sam Walker wrote in an article for The Wall Street Journal.





Managers should:



1. Be realists about the limits and challenges of remote work rather trying to put these negativities out of mind.



2. Don't attempt to do too many emotional and complex tasks in one day.



3. Try to talk through complex, emotional tasks with workers and simplify their priorities.



4. Have meetings in which staff make predictions about the future — and the predictions can't be pandemic-related. This should boost creative thinking in the workplace.



5. Learn to embrace and manage your discomfort instead of blaming things on the pandemic.



