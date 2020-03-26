How companies, citizens, donors can best support hospitals amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, companies, citizens and donors are looking for ways to support hospitals fighting the disease.

Here are available opportunities, by state.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

New York

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals is accepting money and select donations, such as meals and hotel rooms, to support healthcare workers. Donations can be made through the system's Network for Good profile. Donations of more than $5,000 and nonfinancial donations should be coordinated by emailing covid19donations@nychhc.org.

Bronx-based Montefiore Health System is encouraging vendors who can donate or sell to hospitals to reach out to their local healthcare facilities. People wishing to donate medical supplies can mail them to: PyCube Logistics, Attn: Montefiore, 901 Penhorn Ave. Unit 4#, Secaucus, N.J. 07094.

New York City-based NewYork Presbyterian has published information online about how to support hospital workers. Its website allows people to donate money for snacks and dinners and provide other staff resources. Businesses looking to make in-kind donations of food or snacks to healthcare workers should email healthcareheroes@nyp.org.

California

University of California Health medical centers have information online about how to donate and the types of support they can accept, including supplies, financial contributions and blood. The websites are:

Cottage Health has opened a central drop-off center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for donations. It anticipates supply challenges for protective equipment including medical goggles, face shields, protective masks and gowns. The drop-off center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time daily.

Stanford Health Care is accepting blood donations. Three ways to donate blood are outlined here.

Illinois

Chicago-based Cook County Health is accepting donations of personal protective equipment (masks of all types, gowns, gloves). Individuals or companies looking to donate should contact Dan Ruiz at druiz@cookcountyhhs.org and include "donation" in the subject line. Monetary donations can go to the Cook County Health Foundation here.

Advocate Aurora Health, a health system is accepting donations for supplies, including N95 and procedural masks, hand sanitizer, eye protection and disinfectant wipes. Questions about donations should be directed to COVIDAAHSupplyDonations@aurora.org. Local or national manufacturers who want to support healthcare workers should email Brian.Barnum@advocatehealth.com.

Tennessee

Chattanooga-based Erlanger Health System is accepting donations of personal protective equipment. The health system encourages people to go here for more information and to fill out the form including what they want to donate.

Missouri

St. Louis-based Ascension is accepting donations of N95 masks, other personal protective equipment (earloop or tie masks, face shields, gowns) and sanitary supplies such as hand sanitizer. Anyone looking to make donations can reach out to Jill Caron at The Resource Group, Ascension's group purchasing organization, at jillian.caron@theresourcegroup.com.

Utah

Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health, both based in Salt Lake City, said they are working with charitable organizations to develop a process for people to help in producing medical grade masks. Once that process is developed, community volunteers will be invited to assist with producing the masks.

Ohio

Cincinnati-based UC Health has set up a webpage for people seeking to help. It includes information on five ways to help: donating to the UC Health crisis response fund; purchasing a "Strength in Unity" shirt; sending letters, cards and drawings to residents at Cincinnati's assisted living and nursing facilities; donating blood or platelets; and donating items.

Want to share your thoughts on this topic? Email Kelly Gooch: kgooch@beckershealthcare.com.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.