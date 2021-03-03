HHS secretary nomination moves to full Senate

The Senate Finance Committee voted along party lines March 3 on advancing California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's nomination to be HHS secretary to the full Senate, according to The Hill.

Finance Committee spokesman Taylor Harvey told Bloomberg Law the vote allows the nomination to move forward for a final vote after a four-hour debate on the Senate floor and a majority vote by the Senate.

Mr. Becerra, who appeared before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee and the Senate Finance Committee in February, has experienced pushback from Republicans. Those opposed to the nomination cite his support for abortion rights and "Medicare for All," according to Politico. His qualifications for the job have also been questioned by conservatives.

Democrats have backed Mr. Becerra, citing his experience overseeing a billion dollar budget and a staff of thousands as California's attorney general, according to The Hill.

President Biden chose Mr. Becerra as his nominee for HHS secretary in December. Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for the Biden transition, described Mr. Becerra as a "tested, qualified" leader in a statement about his work as California's attorney general and his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Politico.

If confirmed by the full Senate, Mr. Becerra would be the first Latino to head HHS.

