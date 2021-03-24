Four must-reads for healthcare execs this week

Healthcare leaders need to constantly evolve to grow their organization. Here are four articles to think about when growing your healthcare organization.

The following leadership articles were published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week:



1. Executive compensation clawbacks are ineffective — here's how to change that

Compensation clawback provisions are a common aspect of executive compensation packages. However, they have been found to be ineffective in many ways. Here are two ways they don't work and one way to change that, according to a March 22 report published in Harvard Business Review.



2. Too much medical jargon can harm workplace culture — 4 tips to mitigate it

Medical professionals commonly use jargon to discuss software systems, medical devices and terms. Yet, too much jargon can disengage patients and harm workplace culture. Here are four tips on mitigating excessive jargon, according to a March 19 report published in Harvard Business Review.



3. What healthcare execs can learn from 30 interviews on career advice

Thirty business executives gave their best piece of advice that healthcare executives can learn from. Here are the top five pieces of advice from a March 17 article published by MIT Sloan News.



4. 3 signs it's time to step down as CEO

CEO tenures are generally short, and every CEO must recognize when it is their time to pass the title on or move to a new company. Here are three ways to know if it is time to step down, according to a March 2 column by Jim Schleckser, head of the Inc. CEO Project, published in Inc.

