Former SUNY Downstate CEO under investigation: Politico

The former CEO of University Hospital at Downstate in New York City is under investigation for alleged financial misconduct, Politico reported Dec. 13.

David Berger, MD, resigned as CEO of the hospital on Dec. 11. He is being investigated by the New York Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government and the Office of the Inspector General, according to Politico, citing a person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity.

Patricia Winston, DNP, RN, was appointed interim CEO following Dr. Berger's resignation. Gov. Kathy Hochul said her administration is working with SUNY to ensure the hospital maintains operations while the search for its next leader is underway, Politico reported.

"While we do not comment on individual personnel, as the governor indicated, SUNY takes all necessary steps to ensure it upholds the strongest standards and legal requirements, including making referrals to state and outside authorities when needed," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's on Dec. 17.

Dr. Berger, who became CEO of the hospital in September 2020, will serve as a senior adviser for 30 days to help facilitate the leadership transition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The state shared plans in January to reduce services or potentially close the hospital due to low patient volumes and an operating deficit of about $100 million. Ms. Hochul's 2025 budget allocated $300 million in capital funding and up to $100 million in operating expenses for SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.

In November, Ms. Hochul appointed eight members to a community advisory board tasked with making recommendations for a financial plan to ensure the hospital's long-term viability.

"I have made clear that my administration has no tolerance for any form of unethical conduct, and I immediately directed SUNY to restructure leadership at University Hospital after I was briefed on the situation," Ms. Hochul said in a statement shared with Gothamist on Dec. 16. "Moving forward, I want to reassure the community that the hospital is in responsible hands and will be under enhanced oversight by SUNY during this transition period."