Former Kentucky system CEO dies

John Dubis, who spent more than four decades in healthcare leadership, including as president and CEO of Edgewood, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare, died May 14. He was 71.

During his tenure at the six-hospital system, Mr. Dubis was known for his integrity, compassion and vision, guiding the organization through continued growth and a commitment to high-quality patient care, according to his obituary.

Mr. Dubis joined St. Elizabeth Healthcare in 2007 as COO and was president and CEO from 2010 until his retirement in 2015 after a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

St. Elizabeth Medical Center and St. Luke Hospitals merged to form St. Elizabeth Healthcare in late 2008, according to the system’s website. Mr. Dubis played a key role in shaping the organization, including leading the successful integration of the hospitals, advancing system development efforts and establishing a culture of service excellence, a health system spokesperson said in a May 21 statement shared with Becker’s.

“Throughout his career, he demonstrated a deep commitment to quality, mission-driven care, and the values that define Catholic healthcare,” the spokesperson said. “Mr. Dubis leaves behind a lasting legacy at St. Elizabeth. His influence continues to be reflected in the strength and direction of our system today.”

Mr. Dubis discussed the merger in a 2012 interview with Smart Business, highlighting the need for clear communication, a patient-centered approach and adaptability amid a changing healthcare environment.

“It’s easy to get negative and pessimistic about what’s going to happen in the future. I frankly look at it as an opportunity to lead ourselves in a different way that could be even better than what we have today,” Mr. Dubis said. “This is a new world in which having a strong desire to embrace change and work within the abstract and uncomfortable zone of unfamiliarity is what it’s going to take to guide your organization to be successful down the road.”

Mr. Dubis also held executive leadership roles at several other hospitals and health systems, including SSM St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, Mo., SSM St. Francis Hospital and Health Center in Chicago, and SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis, according to his obituary.

He served on several boards and organizations, including the Kentucky Hospital Association and the Greater Cincinnati Health Council.

One comment on his obituary described him as a great mentor and friend during their years at St. Elizabeth. He will be remembered for his “steady presence, kind heart and deep dedication to helping others,” according to his obituary.

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