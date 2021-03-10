Former FDA commissioners urge Biden to nominate permanent agency chief

Six former FDA commissioners are calling on President Joe Biden to nominate the next permanent head of the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, and Joshua Sharfstein, MD, associate dean for public health practice and training, and professor of the practice in health policy and management at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, are leading contenders for the role, The New York Times reported in February. However, a formal nomination has not occurred.

In a March 9 letter, the former commissioners highlight the critical role the agency is playing in the U.S. pandemic response, including implementing guidance related to modernizing vaccines, drugs and diagnostics to keep up with new variants. They also highlight other agency efforts, such as implementing new regulations for tobacco products and new food safety provisions. The letter is signed by Robert Califf, MD; Scott Gottlieb, MD; Margaret Hamburg, MD; Jane Henney, MD; Mark McClellan, MD, PhD; and Andrew C. von Eschenbach, MD.

"We urge you to prioritize securing its leadership team, including through seeking the formal nomination and confirmation of an FDA Commissioner. The agency's experienced staff and its science-based regulatory processes will play a critical role in helping the nation confront the evolving pandemic," they wrote.

The former FDA commissioners also commend Dr. Woodcock, calling her "a highly effective advocate for advancing the FDA's mission."

To read the full letter, click here.

