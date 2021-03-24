FDA’s second-in-command is leaving the agency

FDA Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy, MD, PhD, will leave her post in the coming weeks, she announced via Twitter March 24.

Dr. Abernethy joined the FDA in 2019 as its second-in-command and acting chief information officer. She managed the agency's technology and data modernization, as well as launched its COVID-19 accelerator project to increase real-world data collection.

Her departure comes amid President Joe Biden's unexpectedly lengthy search for a new FDA commissioner. Dr. Abernethy was considered for the role earlier on in the search.

Six former FDA commissioners wrote a letter to Mr. Biden March 10 urging him to nominate the next permanent head of the agency.

