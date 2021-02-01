Dr. Andrew Brooks, creator of 1st COVID-19 saliva test, dies at 51

Andrew Brooks, PhD, a research professor who created the first FDA-approved COVID-19 saliva test, died Jan. 23 at the age of 51, The New York Times reports.

The FDA granted emergency use approval in April for Dr. Brooks' saliva COVID-19 test, which has been used more than 4 million times.

Dr. Brooks was a research professor at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University and chief executive of Infinity Biologix, one of the world's largest biorepositories operated at Rutgers where Dr. Brooks led the development of the COVID-19 saliva test.

"We cannot thank Andy enough for all he did across his career," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a Jan. 26 statement cited by the Times, adding Dr. Brooks' saliva test "undoubtedly saved lives."

Dr. Brooks earned his doctorate in microbiology and immunology from the University of Rochester (N.Y.) in 2000. He died of a heart attack Jan. 23 and is survived by his wife, mother, three daughters and sister.

