CVS Health chief: 'Discrimination and intolerance have no place in our business'

CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo is joining healthcare leaders in speaking out about the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week in the custody of Minneapolis police.

"Like you, I was deeply disturbed by what unfolded in Minneapolis last week, and I am saddened to see the pain, frustration and anguish boil over in our communities following the death of George Floyd," Mr. Merlo wrote in a memo to staff June 1.

He added that the turmoil that is being seen in the U.S. following Mr. Floyd's death grows from a "long and deep history" in the nation, and called on citizens across the U.S. to work to understand and make change to "the injustices and discrimination that continue to divide us."

Mr. Merlo added that CVS Health is committed to ensuring that inclusion, belonging and mutual respect remain core company values.

"Discrimination and intolerance have no place in our business and will not be permitted in any form," Mr. Merlo wrote.

More articles on leadership:

5 healthcare CEOs share their best advice

An Israel hospital's military COVID-19 response: 5 takeaways for US hospitals

Ascension CEO calls for 'renewed commitment to justice and peace'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.