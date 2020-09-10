Commissioners try to oust Ohio hospital trustees

County commissioners are attempting to remove three members of Mount Gilead, Ohio-based Morrow County Hospital's board, according to Columbus Business First.

The commissioners are trying to remove the trustees as part of a dispute over Columbus-based OhioHealth's management agreement with the public hospital. The commissioners started the process Sept. 7 to remove the three trustees. They allege the trustees violated open meetings laws for two years, according to the report.

The trustees are exploring whether to hire legal counsel to represent them in the matter.

The county is also suing in an attempt to invalidate OhioHealth's purchase of the hospital's physician practice and its lease of hospital facilities, according to the report.

