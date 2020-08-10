CMOs see new job opportunities as businesses focus on safety

Health systems are now more at risk of losing their CMOs as companies seek expert medical advice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Tyson Foods and Royal Caribbean Cruises are among companies that recently added CMOs to their executive teams.

While most companies outside of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries do not have a CMO, more companies in other sectors are seeking these health experts to help them keep workers and consumers safe from the virus, according to the Journal. Tyson Foods, for example, is boosting employee monitoring for the virus, and Royal Caribbean hired a CMO to oversee worker health and help with establishing new sailing protocols for the industry.

"The more you actually have to be responsible for caring for people, the more likely you need a CMO," Andrew Diamond, MD, PhD, the CMO of One Medical, a membership-based chain of primary care clinics, told the newspaper. "In the case of a cruise line, these ships all have doctors on the ship. It makes a good bit of sense."

Dr. Diamond also said other employers, such as tech companies to school systems that are not bringing on CMOs, still seek help from outside companies as they try to keep employees safe at work.

Read the full report here.

