CEOs' healthcare perceptions: 4 survey findings

While some chief executives across industries see limited business opportunities in healthcare following the U.S. presidential election, others view it as a moderate risk, according to the latest Fortune/Deloitte survey.

Fortune/Deloitte surveyed 141 CEOs across more than 20 industries for its fall 2024 CEO survey. Leaders surveyed in November include chief executives from the Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, and other top companies. Nine percent of survey respondents were from healthcare and life sciences.

Four survey findings:

1. Of the CEOs surveyed, 22% see limited opportunities in healthcare, 40% view it as a moderate risk, and 39% remain neutral.

2. Eighty-four percent of chief executives reported optimism about their company's performance over the next 12 months.

3. Forty-two percent of survey respondents are optimistic about the global economy, up from 29% in the summer.

4. Sixty-six percent of survey respondents see opportunity in artificial intelligence.

Read more about the survey here.