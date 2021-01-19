California hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19

JoDee Read, CEO of Plumas District Hospital in Quincy, Calif., has tested positive for COVID-19, she told Plumas News.

Ms. Read tested positive Jan. 8 after having some symptoms the day prior.

"My symptoms have been relatively mild, except for having zero energy," Ms. Read told Plumas News Jan. 15. "You just don't feel well."

She said her teen daughter also tested positive and is having some symptoms.

According to Ms. Read, she was likely exposed at work and has still been able to take care of her CEO responsibilities.

Ms. Read was able to join the Plumas District Hospital Board of Directors meeting virtually on Jan. 14.

