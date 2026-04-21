Building a Rural Hospital: What Valencia County Teaches Us

Across the country, rural and community hospitals are facing financial pressure, workforce challenges, and policy uncertainty. In fact, more than 40% of rural hospitals are operating at a loss, putting many communities at risk of losing access to care.

Against that backdrop, the new development of Valencia County Hospital in Los Lunas, New Mexico, stands out. While not easily replicated, the project shows what’s possible when the right pieces come together.

The hospital, opening in the fall of 2026, is a culmination of more than 20 years of planning efforts. For the more than 80,000 residents of Valencia County, it’s straightforward: access to hospital care closer to home. For years, patients had to travel to Albuquerque for emergency and inpatient services.

While the achievement is significant locally, it’s also relevant nationally because of how Valencia County Hospital came to be and what other communities can learn from it.

Alignment Is Not Optional

One of the biggest misconceptions about rural healthcare is that there’s a single solution to ensure hospital sustainability. The truth is that multiple factors must come together for a rural hospital to succeed.

Valencia County worked because every key stakeholder was aligned. The county invested through local tax support. The state contributed significant funding. Lovelace Health System in Albuquerque stepped in to provide clinical resources and integration. CHC helped structure a model to work long term, with CHC at the helm managing operations.

If you remove any one of those elements, the hospital would not have been possible.

That’s an important takeaway. Too often, rural hospitals struggle not because of one issue, but because of gaps across multiple areas, including funding, leadership, clinical partnerships, and operational support. The communities with strong hospitals are those willing to address all these needs at the same time.

A Practical Approach to Access

Valencia County Hospital is a right-sized hospital to support the community with 11 inpatient beds, an emergency department, imaging, laboratory and surgical capabilities. The goal is to provide the level of care a community needs locally, while connecting patients to higher levels of care through referrals to larger Lovelace Health System facilities when necessary.

It’s important for rural hospitals to create a system where patients can receive timely care close to home and move seamlessly through the continuum when more advanced services are needed.

Partnerships Expand What’s Possible

Another critical component of the partnership with Lovelace Health System is access to clinical resources, specialists, and technology that would be difficult for Valencia County Hospital to support independently.

Clinical affiliations and shared services with regional hospitals are effective strategies for rural hospitals to expand access to care and technology without overextending their resources.

A Roadmap with Realistic Expectations

It’s important to point out that the development of Valencia County Hospital is rare because it requires the collaboration of many parties to overcome the very real economic challenges that all rural hospitals face.

The project provides perspective and a framework for other hospitals. Communities looking to build or sustain a hospital should start with a simple question: Do we have the pieces in place?

Do we have local support?

Do we have state engagement?

Do we have the right operational partner?

Do we have clinical alignment with a larger system?

If the answer is no to any of these, work and collaboration is needed.

What This Means Going Forward

Valencia County Hospital is also a reminder that rural healthcare improves when communities, providers, and governments work together with a shared understanding of what it takes to deliver care.

The challenges facing rural hospitals are real, but so is the opportunity to rethink how care is delivered. Valencia County Hospital is a practical demonstration that healthcare access can be expanded when the right conditions are in place. For many community hospitals, that means strengthening partnerships and support structures to move forward.

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At the Becker’s Rural Healthcare Leadership Summit, taking place June 11–12 in Chicago, rural health executives and leaders will gain practical strategies to address financial pressures, workforce challenges and access gaps, while exploring innovative approaches to sustain high-quality care in underserved communities. Apply for complimentary registration now.

At Becker's 4th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, taking place November 2–5 in Chicago, more than 1,500 hospital and health system executives tackle decisions that determine whether organizations thrive or merely survive: protecting margins under cost pressure, choosing where to grow, renegotiating payer relationships, stabilizing the workforce and proving real ROI on technology. This is where leaders work through them together, face-to-face. Apply for complimentary registration now.