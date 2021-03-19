Biden to nominate Dawn O'Connell as HHS assistant secretary for preparedness and response

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Dawn O'Connell as HHS assistant secretary for preparedness and response, the White House said March 19.

Ms. O'Connell is the senior counselor to the secretary for COVID-19 response at HHS.

Her previous roles include serving on the Biden transition team and serving as director of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation's U.S. office.

She also was executive director for CEPI's Joint Coordination Group and was senior counselor to Sylvia Burwell, who served as HHS secretary during former President Barack Obama's administration.

Ms. O'Connell holds a law degree from Tulane University School of Law in New Orleans.

