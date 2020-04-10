Biden proposes lowering Medicare age to 60

Former Vice President Joe Biden shared two proposals to lower the Medicare eligibility age to 60 and expand student debt forgiveness April 9, a day after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., ended his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, reports The New York Times.

The proposals from Mr. Biden, who is now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, aim to garner more favor from progressive Democrats who supported Mr. Sanders.

Mr. Biden's plan would give Americans the opportunity to opt in to Medicare at age 60 or keep an existing employerd-sponsored plan. The proposal falls in line with Mr. Biden's healthcare plan to provide a public option and expand the ACA, reports The Hill.

The student debt plan would forgive all federal undergraduate loans from two- or four-year public colleges and universities, private historically black colleges and universities, and other minority- serving institutions for Americans earning up to $125,000 annually, according to The Hill. Mr. Biden's administration would repeal the "excess business losses" tax cut included in the White House's $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief package to pay for the plan.

Mr. Biden acknowledged that both plans incorporate some of Mr. Sanders' agenda during an April 8 fundraising event, although both are far less progressive. During his campaign, Mr. Sanders proposed cancelling all student debt and adopting "Medicare for All."

