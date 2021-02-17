AMA removes public displays of founder over past racism, discrimination

The American Medical Association removed some recognitions of its founder, Nathan Davis, MD, whose actions explicitly excluded women and Black physicians from representation in the association.

The association removed a bust and display of Dr. Davis in its Chicago headquarters and placed them in its archives to use as educational material. The association also removed his name from an annual award it gives to individuals for outstanding government service.

"We can't erase history, but we can decide the appropriate way to recognize individuals from our past," James Madara, MD, CEO and executive vice president of the American Medical Association, wrote in a Feb. 17 blog post. "These are two small but necessary steps toward reconciling the AMA's past and laying the groundwork for our future."

Dr. Davis was the AMA's president, founding editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association, and drafter of the 1845 resolution that led to the AMA's founding. Dr. Davis excluded women and Black physicians from representation in the association's House of Delegates. Additionally, Dr. Davis blocked the acceptance of an integrated group of physicians into the AMA.



"This historical fact defines Dr. Davis' role in blocking integration and promoting and embedding racism in the AMA. Dr. Davis' role was highly active, not passive, and his choice for a racist direction was pursued with energy and force," Dr. Madara wrote, adding that Dr. Davis' decisions "severely limited opportunities for Black and women physicians. The decisions silenced their voices in organized medicine, and led to a host of inequities and injustices in healthcare that remain today."



Read the blog post here.

