7 must-reads for healthcare leaders this week

From staffing a yellow Lab that can smell COVID-19 to integrating new policies to mitigate employee burnout, here are seven must-reads for healthcare leaders this week.

The following articles were published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week:

Billings Clinic, Aspirus share their framework for curbing burnout

Burnout in healthcare employees has been one of the most disruptive forces in hospitals as front-line employees battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meet Buffy, a yellow Lab sniffing out COVID-19 at a Florida hospital

A yellow Labrador retriever named Buffy greets visitors at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota (Fla.) three days a week. With their permission, she sniffs their feet. If she lays down, she isn't just giving guests a warm welcome — she has possibly detected COVID-19 infection.

Children's of Alabama CEO hoped to fix Medicaid — now he's expecting major budget pressure

When Mike Warren became the president and CEO of Birmingham-based Children's of Alabama in 2008, he thought he could fix Medicaid, according to a May 3 article by NPR affiliate WBHM.

5 health system CEOs share their best advice

The Corner Office series asks healthcare executives to answer seven questions about their life in and outside the C-suite.

CEOs die earlier because of stress, study finds

Stress induced from working long hours and making high-stakes decisions translates to a shorter life and faster aging for CEOs, according to a National Bureau of Economic Research working paper.

Corporate execs want government to play bigger role in healthcare, survey finds

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the flaws in the American healthcare system, such as high costs, incomplete coverage and severe racial inequities. It has led some corporate business leaders to rethink their positions on healthcare policies, according to an April Kaiser Family Foundation and PBGH report.

10 health system CEOs pledge to improve healthcare worker protections

Ten health system CEOs nationwide have signed the CEO Declaration of Principles, outlining a three-pillar renewed commitment to improve safety, well-being and equity for healthcare workers.

