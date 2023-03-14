5 health systems zeroing in on exec teams, administration

At least five health systems announced changes to executive ranks and administration teams in February and March.

The changes come as hospitals continue to grapple with financial challenges, leading some organizations to cut jobs and implement other operational adjustments. Changes to executive ranks include reorganizing executive responsibilities and executive appointments.

The following changes were announced within the last two months and are summarized below, with links to more comprehensive coverage of the changes.

1. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine is eliminating administrative positions. The change is part of a reorganization plan to save the health system $40 million annually, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported March 13. Kevin Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, told Penn Medicine's 49,000 employees last week that changes include the elimination of a "small number of administrative positions which no longer align with our key objectives," according to the publication. The memo did not indicate the exact number of positions that were eliminated.

2. Sovah Health, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, has eliminated the COO positions at its Danville and Martinsville, Va., campuses. The responsibilities of both COO roles will now be spread across members of the existing administrative team.

3. Cox Medical Group, a subsidiary of Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth, has made several leadership changes to support the health system's new operating model. The new model is focused on key service lines — such as cardiovascular services, orthopedics and primary care. Four things to know.

4. Valley Health, a six-hospital health system based in Winchester, Va., eliminated 31 administrative positions. The job cuts are part of the consolidation of the organization's leadership team and administrative roles. They were announced internally on Feb. 28.

5. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health will transition from seven networks of care to five systemwide to reduce costs and strengthen operations, according to a Feb. 15 news release shared with Becker's. Under the reorganization, the health system will have separate networks for Northern California, Central California, Southern California, Oregon and Hawaii. The reorganization will result in job cuts, including reducing administration by more than $100 million.







