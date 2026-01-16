5 health system strategic leaders’ biggest focus in 2026

A new year means new, and old, trends and developments in healthcare for health systems to address.

Becker’s asked five health system strategic leaders what their big focus will be for their systems in 2026.

If you are a COO or strategic leader in healthcare and are interested in joining Becker’s Healthcare COO + Strategic Leader virtual community, please contact Scott King at sking@beckershealthcare.com.

Editor’s note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: What will be your biggest focus regarding your organization for 2026 and why?



Alen Voskanian, MD. Chief Operating Officer, Cedars-Sinai Medical Network (Los Angeles, CA): For 2026, my biggest focus is access—because it’s the right thing for patients and the smartest operational lever. When patients can get timely primary and specialty care, they’re less likely to default to the ED and more likely to stay engaged, which improves experience and outcomes. It also strengthens quality performance where speed matters clinically (for example, early post-discharge follow-up is associated with fewer readmissions, and treatment delays in cancer are linked to higher mortality). Finally, better access fuels sustainable growth—more new patients, better retention, and less leakage—while supporting equity by reducing the practical barriers that disproportionately affect vulnerable communities.

Joshua H. Lahav. Vice President, Cancer Center Operations, Fox Chase Cancer Center (Philadelphia, PA): In 2026, my focus will be improving patient access while remaining deeply committed to our people. Sustainable growth depends on making it easier for patients to get the care they need and for our teams to deliver that care without unnecessary friction. I am focused on simplifying how patients move through Fox Chase and creating an environment where employees feel supported and empowered to improve the work that is important to them and the communities they care for. That balance allows us to grow and innovate in a way that strengthens both the patient experience and our workforce.

Brian Evans. Chief Operating Officer, Optim Health System (Savannah, GA): Our core mission of enriching life through care and partnership guides our 2026 strategy: balancing financial resilience and service expansion. Due to an uncertain reimbursement landscape impacting elective procedural volume, we are prioritizing cost management to mitigate risk; however, these efforts will not impede our commitment to growth and delivering high-quality care.

Alan Kumar, MD. Chief Operating Officer, Powers Health (Munster, IN): Powers Health’s strategic planning over the next five years will focus on key state and federal changes. This includes expanded site-neutral payments for hospital outpatient departments (HODs), new 340B drug cost reporting requirements and tighter financial controls within the ACO REACH model. Assessing payment structures from public and private payors is a crucial component.

Tyler Stapp. Chief Operating Officer, Pineville Community Health Center (Pineville, KY): In 2026, our biggest focus for Pineville Community Health Center will be integrating digital health and AI-enabled tools to enhance care delivery. Using technology to streamline documentation, support clinical decision-making, and improve patient engagement will allow staff to spend more time on direct care. These tools can also help identify risks earlier and personalize interventions. Embracing smart innovation positions Pineville to stay efficient, competitive, and patient-centered in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

At Becker's 4th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, taking place November 2–5 in Chicago, more than 1,500 hospital and health system executives tackle decisions that determine whether organizations thrive or merely survive: protecting margins under cost pressure, choosing where to grow, renegotiating payer relationships, stabilizing the workforce and proving real ROI on technology. This is where leaders work through them together, face-to-face. Apply for complimentary registration now.