16 physicians, nurses and other healthcare providers elected to Congress

More than a dozen physicians, nurses and other medical professionals were elected to Congress Nov. 3, as reported by the Advisory Board.

Newly elected:

Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., a pharmacist

Ronny Jackson, MD, R-Texas, a former White House physician

Rep. Roger Marshall, MD, R-Kan., a physician

Re-elected:

Rep. Ami Bera, MD, D-Calif., a physician and former CMO for Sacramento County

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, RN, D-Texas, former chief psychiatric nurse at the Dallas VA Hospital

Rep. Larry Bucshon, MD, R-Ind., a cardiothoracic surgeon and former president of Evansville, Ind.-based Ohio Valley HeartCare

Rep. Michael Burgess, MD, R-Texas, a physician

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., a pharmacist

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, MD, R-Tenn., a physician

Rep. Neal Dunn, MD, R-Fla., urologist and founder of Panama City Urology Center

Rep. Drew Ferguson, DMD, R-Ga., a dentist

Rep. Andy Harris, MD, R-Md., an anesthesiologist

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., founder of Boston-based Eastern Healthcare Partners

Rep. Raul Ruiz, MD, D-Calif., a physician

Rep. Kim Schrier, MD, D-Wash., a pediatrician

Rep. Mike Simpson, DMD, R-Idaho, a dentist

Rep. Lauren Underwood, RN, D-Ill., nurse and former adviser at HHS under former President Barack Obama's administration

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, DMD, D-N.J., a dentist

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, DPM, R-Ohio, podiatrist and trauma surgeon

