10 must-reads for healthcare leaders this week

Leaders in healthcare must balance the difficulties of the pandemic, the overall well-being of an organization and day-to-day managerial responsibilities. Here are 10 articles to help address managerial challenges, according to the experts.

Here are the top 10 leadership articles published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week:

1. Six ways Hennepin's chief health equity officer is improving healthcare equity in her 1st month

In Nneka Sederstrom's first month as chief health equity officer at Hennepin Healthcare, her team has worked to vaccinate thousands of members of underserved communities and are serious about closing holes in access to healthcare. Here are six ways a hospital determined to achieve equity can follow Dr. Sederstrom's lead and improve healthcare access.

2. What 5,050 CEOs told PwC they're expecting in 2021

CEOs are increasingly feeling very confident about economic growth as organizations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. They also reported their biggest anxieties in 2021, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers report.



3. Viewpoint: 5 Trump administration healthcare initiatives that should stick around

As President Joe Biden works to reverse policies enacted by the Trump administration, there are some healthcare initiatives implemented during that time that are worth preserving, Elisabeth Rosenthal, MD, former emergency room physician and editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News, wrote in a column published in The New York Times.

4. Mount Sinai exec: What we learned about setting up COVID-19 vaccination sites

Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital employed lean management techniques to design its vaccination site. Lucy Xenophon, MD, chief transformation officer at the New York City-based hospital, shared these five steps Mount Sinai took to get started, according to a March 12 article published in Harvard Business Review.

5. 5 lessons healthcare leaders, scientists learned for the next pandemic

One year after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders in healthcare and scientists shared 14 lessons they learned for the next pandemic with The New York Times. Here are five of the lessons.

6. How digital transformation is changing C-level execs' roles

COVID-19 has dramatically accelerated digital transformation efforts, and C-level roles are being affected by these efforts. The authors analyzed candidate search specifications for C-level positions in Fortune 1,000 companies to show how C-level roles are evolving, according to a Harvard Business Review report.

7. The CEO Action Pledge: What it is, and 38 healthcare leaders who have signed it

Thirty-eight hospital CEOs nationwide have signed the CEO Action Pledge, outlining specific actions to expand unconscious bias education and supporting diversity and inclusion initiatives to enact change. Here are the 38 CEOs that have signed it.

8. Three habits to slow the flow of unnecessary emails

Email has become the most-used way to communicate with others as much of the workforce works from home. Using these three habits, email users can slow down the constant stream of incoming emails and be more respectful of the recipient, according to an article published in Harvard Business Review.

9. Study: Provider burnout, shortages most disruptive force in healthcare

Provider burnout and disengagement resulting in physician shortages could be the most disruptive force facing healthcare organizations in the next three years, according to an AMN Healthcare report shared with Becker's.



10. More CEOs are turning to automation to increase productivity, survey finds

CEOs put the creation of a skilled, educated and adaptable workforce as the No. 1 priority in societal outcomes businesses should deliver, while the number of CEOs who intend to increase productivity through automation has more than doubled since 2016, according to a global PricewaterhouseCoopers report.

