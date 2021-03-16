3 habits to slow the flow of unnecessary emails

Email has become the most-used way to communicate with others as much of the workforce works from home. Using these habits, email users can slow down the constant stream of incoming emails, according to a March 16 article published in Harvard Business Review.

Here are three ways email users can send fewer unnecessary emails and be respectful of the recipient:

The basics of email etiquette

- Curate your recipient list so only individuals who need to view the email receive it.

- The content of every email should be focused. It should include the question, the request you need approved or the information you need delivered.

- Apply situational awareness. Ask yourself if the conversation needs to happen over email or if the message can be deferred until the next casual conversation or scheduled meeting.



Consider BCC

BCC, or blind courtesy copy, discreetly sends a copy of an email to an interested third party. It can be used frequently in group emails that don't require direct communication between individuals. This prevents conversations from expanding unnecessarily by "reply-all" functions or veering off topic.



Be conscientious about timing

Think about the work schedule of the recipient. Sending emails during off-duty hours could distract the recipient and steal their leisure time. If a colleague is on vacation or family leave, give them space by postponing the email. A suggestion could be to write out an email and schedule it to send during business hours.



If the topic is urgent, email is most likely not the best mode of contact to begin with, the authors noted.

