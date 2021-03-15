The CEO Action Pledge: What it is, and 37 healthcare leaders who have signed it
Thirty-seven CEOs nationwide have signed the CEO Action Pledge, outlining specific actions to expand unconscious bias education and supporting diversity and inclusion initiatives to enact change.
About 2,000 CEOs — including 166 in the healthcare industry — have signed the pledge, according to a March 11 news release.
Here are 37 CEOs of hospitals and healthcare systems that have pledge to act on diversity and inclusion:
1. Advocate Aurora Health
CEO: Jim Skogsbergh
Based in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.
2. Allina Health
CEO: Penny Wheeler, MD
Based in Minneapolis
3. Bellin Health System
CEO: Christine Woleske
Based in Green Bay, Wis.
4. BJC Health Care
CEO: Richard Liekweg
Based in St. Louis
5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles
CEO: Paul S. Viviano
Based in Los Angeles
6. Children's Minnesota
CEO: Marc Gorelick, MD
Based in Minneapolis
7. CHI Memorial Healthcare System
CEO: Janelle Reilly
Based in Chattanooga, Tenn.
8. The Christ Hospital Health Network
CEO: Arturo Polizzi
Based in Cincinnati
9. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
CEO: Michael Fisher
Based in Cincinnati
10. Cleveland Clinic
CEO: Tomislav Mihaljevic, MD
Based in Cleveland
11. CommonSpirit Health
Loyd Dean and Kevin Lofton
Based in Chicago
12. Hackensack Meridian Health
CEO: Robert Garrett
Based in Edison, N.J.
13. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
CEO: Michael Carson
Based in Wellesley, Mass.
14. Henry Ford Health System
CEO: Wright Lassiter III
Based in Detroit
15. Kaiser Permanente
CEO: Gregory Adams
Based in Oakland, Calif.
16. Lehigh Valley Health Network
CEO: Brian Nester, DO
Based in Allentown, Pa.
17. Lifespan
CEO: Timothy Babineau, MD
Based in Providence, R.I.
18. Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
CEO: Kent Riddle
Based in Grand Rapids, Mich.
19. MemorialCare Health System
CEO: Barry Arbuckle, PhD
Based in Fountain Valley, Calif.
20. The MetroHealth System
CEO: Akram Boutros, MD
Based in Cleveland
21. Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
CEO: Joan Cusack-McGuirk
Newburgh, N.Y.
22. Northwell Health
CEO: Michael Dowling
Based in New Hyde Park, N.Y.
23. Novant Health
CEO: Carl Armato
Based in Charlotte, N.C.
24. OhioHealth
CEO: David Blom (former CEO)
Based in Columbus, Ohio
25. Mass General Brigham
CEO: Anne Kibanski, MD
Based in Boston
26. Presbyterian Healthcare Services
CEO: Dale Maxwell
Based in Albuquerque, N.M.
27. ProMedica
CEO: Randy Oostra
Based in Toledo, Ohio
28. Seattle Children's Hospital
CEO: Jeff Sperring, MD
Based in Seattle
29. Spectrum Health
CEO: Christina Freese Decker
Based in Grand Rapids, Mich.
30. Summit CityMD
CEO: Jeffrey Le Benger, MD
Based in New York City
31. TriHealth
CEO: Mark Clement
Based in Cincinnati
32. UMass Memorial Health Care
CEO: Eric Dickson, MD
Based in Worcester, Mass.
33. UPMC
CEO: Jeffrey Romoff
Based in Pittsburgh
34. Virginia Mason
CEO: Gary Kaplan, MD
Based in Seattle
35. Wellforce
CEO: Michael Dandorph
Based in Burlington, Mass.
36. Westchester Medical Center Health Network
CEO: Michael Israel
Based in Valhalla, N.Y.
37. Yale New Haven Health
CEO: Marna Borgstrom
Based in New Haven, Conn.
