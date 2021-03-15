The CEO Action Pledge: What it is, and 37 healthcare leaders who have signed it

Thirty-seven CEOs nationwide have signed the CEO Action Pledge, outlining specific actions to expand unconscious bias education and supporting diversity and inclusion initiatives to enact change.

About 2,000 CEOs — including 166 in the healthcare industry — have signed the pledge, according to a March 11 news release.

Here are 37 CEOs of hospitals and healthcare systems that have pledge to act on diversity and inclusion:

1. Advocate Aurora Health

CEO: Jim Skogsbergh

Based in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.



2. Allina Health

CEO: Penny Wheeler, MD

Based in Minneapolis



3. Bellin Health System

CEO: Christine Woleske

Based in Green Bay, Wis.



4. BJC Health Care

CEO: Richard Liekweg

Based in St. Louis



5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

CEO: Paul S. Viviano

Based in Los Angeles



6. Children's Minnesota

CEO: Marc Gorelick, MD

Based in Minneapolis



7. CHI Memorial Healthcare System

CEO: Janelle Reilly

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn.



8. The Christ Hospital Health Network

CEO: Arturo Polizzi

Based in Cincinnati



9. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

CEO: Michael Fisher

Based in Cincinnati



10. Cleveland Clinic

CEO: Tomislav Mihaljevic, MD

Based in Cleveland



11. CommonSpirit Health

Loyd Dean and Kevin Lofton

Based in Chicago



12. Hackensack Meridian Health

CEO: Robert Garrett

Based in Edison, N.J.



13. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

CEO: Michael Carson

Based in Wellesley, Mass.



14. Henry Ford Health System

CEO: Wright Lassiter III

Based in Detroit



15. Kaiser Permanente

CEO: Gregory Adams

Based in Oakland, Calif.



16. Lehigh Valley Health Network

CEO: Brian Nester, DO

Based in Allentown, Pa.



17. Lifespan

CEO: Timothy Babineau, MD

Based in Providence, R.I.



18. Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

CEO: Kent Riddle

Based in Grand Rapids, Mich.



19. MemorialCare Health System

CEO: Barry Arbuckle, PhD

Based in Fountain Valley, Calif.



20. The MetroHealth System

CEO: Akram Boutros, MD

Based in Cleveland



21. Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall

CEO: Joan Cusack-McGuirk

Newburgh, N.Y.



22. Northwell Health

CEO: Michael Dowling

Based in New Hyde Park, N.Y.



23. Novant Health

CEO: Carl Armato

Based in Charlotte, N.C.



24. OhioHealth

CEO: David Blom (former CEO)

Based in Columbus, Ohio



25. Mass General Brigham

CEO: Anne Kibanski, MD

Based in Boston



26. Presbyterian Healthcare Services

CEO: Dale Maxwell

Based in Albuquerque, N.M.



27. ProMedica

CEO: Randy Oostra

Based in Toledo, Ohio



28. Seattle Children's Hospital

CEO: Jeff Sperring, MD

Based in Seattle



29. Spectrum Health

CEO: Christina Freese Decker

Based in Grand Rapids, Mich.



30. Summit CityMD

CEO: Jeffrey Le Benger, MD

Based in New York City



31. TriHealth

CEO: Mark Clement

Based in Cincinnati



32. UMass Memorial Health Care

CEO: Eric Dickson, MD

Based in Worcester, Mass.



33. UPMC

CEO: Jeffrey Romoff

Based in Pittsburgh



34. Virginia Mason

CEO: Gary Kaplan, MD

Based in Seattle



35. Wellforce

CEO: Michael Dandorph

Based in Burlington, Mass.



36. Westchester Medical Center Health Network

CEO: Michael Israel

Based in Valhalla, N.Y.



37. Yale New Haven Health

CEO: Marna Borgstrom

Based in New Haven, Conn.

