10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.



1. SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee (Okla.) seeks a vice president of operations.

2. Spectrum Health in Southfield, Mich., seeks a vice president of provider contracting and network development.

3. UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas seeks an associate vice president for cancer programs.

4. VNA Health Care in Aurora, Ill., seeks a vice president of innovation and business development.

5. Indiana University Health in Indianapolis seeks a vice president of information services innovation.

6. Norwalk (Conn.) Hospital seeks a vice president of medical affairs.

7. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck, N.D., seeks a vice president of patient care services.

8. RWJBarnabas Health in Oceanport, N.J., seeks a vice president of compliance.

9. Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., seeks a senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

10. HealthONE in Denver seeks vice president of cardiovascular services.

