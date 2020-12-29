10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas seeks a vice president of emergency services.

2. HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas City, Texas, seeks a facility vice president of quality.

3. University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore seeks a senior vice president and COO.

4. WellStar Health System in Marietta, Ga., seeks a vice president of pharmacy services.

5. Ocala (Fla.) Regional Medical Center seeks a vice president of cardiovascular services.

6. Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y., seeks an assistant vice president of behavioral health and community services.

7. Patients Medical Center in Pasadena, Texas, seeks a vice president of patient care services.

8. El Camino Health in Mountain View, Calif., seeks an assistant vice president of finance.

9. The Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I., seeks a senior vice president and CMO.

10. Largo (Fla.) Medical Center seeks a vice president of surgical services.

